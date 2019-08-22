Boston University student killed in tragic murder suicide at Georgia home

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University community was left reeling Thursday after learning one of their own was tragically killed.

Erin Edwards, 20 and her brother 24-year-old Christopher Edwards were found shot to death in their Vinnings, Georgia home around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Their mother, 58-year-old Marsha Edwards was also found dead in the home from an apparent suicide.

Officers said they were conducting a well-being check at the home at the time of discovery.

Erin was a rising Junior at Boston University.

BU said in a statement that she was an active member of the school community.

The incident remains under investigation.

School officials are reaching out to anyone who may have known Andrews to offer services and counseling.

