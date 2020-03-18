BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students will have to move off campus by Sunday and transition to online classes as a way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The university is extending its remote teaching and learning through the end of the spring semester for its 35,000 students and 4,000 faculty members in what they called “an unprecedented move reflective of these uncertain times.”

Boston University President Robert Brown wrote in a letter to the community that room and board “costs will be prorated for the remainder of the semester for all students leaving campus.”

Brown added that students who are unable to return home can complete an appeal to remain on campus, and that those appeals will be granted on a limited basis.

The class of 2020’s commencement ceremony scheduled for May 17 remains “in flux,” Brown said.

Northeastern University announced Tuesday the cancellation of its 2020 in-person graduation ceremony, adding that they will hold a “virtual” version of the event in wake of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)