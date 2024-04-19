BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine rallied on campus Friday, holding a protest in solidarity with the more than 100 people arrested at Columbia University in New York Thursday.

BU students marched up Bay State Avenue toward the university’s administrative center.

“I think [this is] the best way for us to show people around us on our campus that we care about Palestine because they are our brothers. The whole world is one. The whole world is one human organism,” said Saad Admad, a Boston University junior who was at the protest.

He said he hopes the administration will be receptive to SJP’s efforts.

Chants of “Free Palestine” echoed through the street.

