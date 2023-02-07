BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Boston University study on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repeated head impacts, shows nearly all the former NFL players included in their research have been diagnosed with CTE.

Researchers examined the brains of 376 former players and 345 had CTE. That’s just over 91 percent of their participants.

Researchers at BU say the newest findings would not be representative of the rates of CTE in the NFL as a whole because they only studied brains donated to their brain bank.

BU’s CTE Center is a worldwide leader in studying the disease.

