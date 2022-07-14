BOSTON (WHDH) - Plus-size models are becoming more popular on social media for their positive impact on body-inclusive models of beauty, which could impact the demand for plastic surgery that would enhance the plus-size body, according to researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM).

“While the American standard of beauty appears to idolize extreme thinness as seen in Victoria’s Secret models and their diminishing body sizes, we sought to explore the impact of plus size models by reviewing their body size metrics and social media presence to better understand their emerging role in the current standards of beauty,” said corresponding author Neelam Vashi, MD, associate professor of dermatology at BUSM and director of the Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Center at Boston Medical Center.

The fashion industry has acknowledged the increasing popularity of plus-size models, according to researchers, and has begun to incorporate curvy bodies in their marketing campaigns and even altering models with padding to emphasize curves.

This recent rise in popularity will likely impact the demand for plastic surgery procedures that enhance the plus-size body, said researchers.

“With an increase presence of plus size models in both marketing and on social media, plastic surgeons may see an increased interest in procedures, including breast and buttock augmentation, that embrace a curvaceous plus size body type,” said Vashi.

The study examined 159 plus-sized models and 10 mainstream models using the Fashion Model Directory, various modeling agency sites and Social Blade to collect data on each model’s social media presence. The top 10 highest paid mainstream models were determined using Forbes.

Researchers found that 144 plus-sized models had 51 million followers and 190,000 total posts collectively.

The top 10 highest paid mainstream models averaged 38 million followers compared to the top 10 plus-sized models, averaging approximately 3.8 million followers

There was no significant difference between the average likes per post, comments per post and total posts between the top mainstream models and top plus-sized models.

