Boston University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students this fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University announced Friday that all students returning to campus in the fall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of classes.

“The effectiveness of the vaccines against COVID-19 and their increasing availability is our route to a much more normal fall semester on our campuses,” university president Robert A. Brown said in a letter to the school community.

Brown noted that the university will “make every effort” to vaccinate students who arrive in the fall without a vaccination.

The university’s goal is to move to a “new normal” in the fall, including only minimal social distancing where all our facilities are open, students can move freely between residences, and guests are welcome, according to Brown.

Northeastern University has imposed the same requirement.

