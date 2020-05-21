Boston University to test all students, staff if it reopens in the fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students maybe required to take a coronavirus test if they return to campus this fall.

University administrations say they are planning to setup a COVID-19 testing program for all students, faculty and staff if they return to campus later this year.

Administrators say testing is critical in order to reopen. They hope to eventually test every member of the Boston University community.

