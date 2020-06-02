BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University undergraduate students will have the opportunity to pick between attending in-person classes or taking classes remotely this fall.

The university’s new hybrid teaching format, called Learn from Anywhere, was designed to accommodate safety requirements that may be imposed by public health officials to control the spread of the coronavirus, as well as those who travel or face other challenges, according to BU Today.

This hybrid learning will also allow for the university to provide necessary social distancing for those who decide to return to campus.

Boston University switched to remote learning during the spring semester to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Students were given a choice of Credit/No Credit grades during this time but grading will return to normal for the fall semester.

