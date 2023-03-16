BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is warning students about a dangerous binge drinking trend ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

BU’s Student Health Services is recommending against drinking “blackout rage gallons,” or “BORGS,” which involve mixing alcohol with water and flavorings in a plastic gallon jug.

Earlier this month, UMass Amherst issued a similar warning when dozens of students were hospitalized after drinking BORGs during a pre-Spring Break bash.

