BOSTON (WHDH) - The women’s ice hockey team at Boston University skated for a good cause Tuesday, participating in the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual virtual Racing for 3.21 event.

The event invites participants from around the world to run, walk, bike, hike, swim and more for 3.21, 32.1 or 321 miles.

In Boston, BU student-athletes skated 3.21 miles.

Assistant Coach Abigail Ostrom skated in honor of her childhood friend with Down syndrome, Charlie French, who is an accomplished painter and entrepreneur. Ostrom on Tuesday added that she is happy her team can help raise awareness.

“We have a really great group of student-athletes here,” Ostrom told 7NEWS. “They care a lot about the community. They’re always down to help out.”

“I think as much education as we can do in bringing awareness to Down syndrome the better,” Ostrom continued.

The numbers 3 and 21 inspired both the mileage for Racing for 3.21 as well as the date selected for World Down Syndrome Day. The numbers take on significant meaning in the Down syndrome community as those with Down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome.

More than 20 members of the Boston University women’s ice hockey team participated in Tuesday’s event at Walter Brown Arena in Boston.

Learn more about Racing for 3.21 and opportunities to donate here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)