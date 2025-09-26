BOSTON (WHDH) - A new, nearly 700 foot tower built on top of South Station was unveiled in Boston Thursday, 27 years in the making. The 51 story high rise has luxury condominiums, offices, a multi-purpose event space, several food options including a full-service restaurant, and its own parking garage.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu praised the accomplishment and all it will bring to the city.

“South Station Tower is going to bring even more families, more businesses, and more visitors downtown,” Wu said.

The building brings a mixture of commercial and residential space, with the upper 16 floors home to 166 condos serviced by the Ritz-Carlton. It also includes a 680,000 square foot office space, and the expansion of the South Station bus terminal, increasing capacity by 50 percent.

Organizers said the building is a shining example of what is possible through the hard work and resilience of thousands of people.

