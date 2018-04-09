Boston Uprising player accused of sexually preying on teenage girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - A member of the Boston Uprising has been suspended from the Overwatch League following allegations that he pursued a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Jonathan “DreamKazper” Sanchez, 21, is accused of sexually preying on a 14-year-old girl.

“He abused his power as a player to coerce me into sending him nude pictures and engaging in explicit facetime activities,” the victim wrote in a letter detailing the allegations.

In a statement, the Boston Uprising said: “We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and as a result, DreamKazper has been suspended from the Boston Uprising indefinitely.

The Overwatch League said in a tweet that they were aware of the allegations against Sanchez.

The Overwatch League is a professional eSports league for the video game Overwatch.

