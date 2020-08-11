Boston uses beaches, ice cream to beat the year’s third heat wave

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area residents hit the beaches and cooled off with ice cream as the city entered its third heat wave of 2020.

“Looking back, it’s never been this hot,” said Hillary Boyd, who was relaxing at Carson Beach. “If I wasn’t here it’d be pretty brutal.”

Tuesday marked the third time Boston has seen three straight 90-degree days this year. Ice cream vendor Emily Julien said business was booming in the heat.

“Everyone loves the SpongeBobs,” she said.

Joe Kanclerowicz, who was also at the beach, said he didn’t expect the city to cool off any time soon.

“We got a whole month of August to go,” Kanclerowicz said.

