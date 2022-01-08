Boston residents have a week to get proof of vaccination before the city’s indoor mandate goes into effect next Friday.

Boston restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms and entertainment venues will require proof of vaccination from people 12 and older starting Jan. 15.

Residents will have to show proof of at least one dose then, and in another month show they got a second dose.

