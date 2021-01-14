Boston vaccine update: Over 200,000 Mass. residents received a COVID-19 shot

More than 1,100 Boston police, firefighters and EMTs had been vaccinated as of Wednesday in partnership with Tufts Medical Center and Boston Medical Center, according to the city’s health and human services chief, Marty Martinez.

Martinez said Thursday that the city will continue vaccinating first responders through next week, and that next week vaccination efforts in homeless shelters and family shelters will also begin, through a partnership with the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

“Not surprisingly, and I know folks know this, but we continue to see hesitation in our diverse communities, in our Black and brown communities here in Boston, to get vaccinated,” Martinez said. “So we’re partnering not only with our hospitals and health centers, but community-based organizations to continue to raise awareness about the vaccine, its safety, how it was studied, and to do everything we can to ensure folks get vaccinated when they’re able to get vaccinated.”

According to a new report issued by the Massachusetts Department of Health, 52,239 doses of the first round of coronavirus vaccines were administered over the course of the last week and over 30,000 rounds of the second dose.

This brings the total amount of vaccinations administered up to 239,174 statewide.

Nearly 350,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Massachusetts so far.

