BOSTON (WHDH) - Venezuelans in Boston gathered for a service Sunday morning following the capture of ousted president Nicolas Maduro.

Many held their nation’s flag as they came together for a moment of peace, prayer, and praise at St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

One man at the service said this was a moment he and his family have been waiting for for years.

“As a Venezuelan who has been working since I was 13 years old against Maduro, this is a really big deal and a really big step for me and for my family and friends because we are closer to freedom, closer than one week or one year ago,” he said.

But people in attendance also said they know the struggle for an independent Venezuela is far from over.

“We now feel that, somehow, we are enjoying freedom,” another attendee said. “Again, it’s a long process, but this is the beginning of something that we fought for for many years.”

Similar celebrations and gatherings have been held be Venezuelans across the world over the last few days in the wake of the news.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)