BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Veterinary Clinic is hosting its 7th annual Holiday Photos with Santa this Sunday.

The clinic is hosting the event as part of an effort to give back to industry and animal care nonprofits this holiday season.

Bostonians and their beloved companions (dogs and cats) are invited to the Boston Veterinary Clinic’s Bay Village parking lot at 363 Tremont St. on Sunday, Dec. 12 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The clinic will be accepting cash donations onsite to benefit Barc Boston, Service Dog Project, and Not One More Vet. Funds raised will be matched by Boston Veterinary Clinic and distributed to each organization this holiday season.

CLICK HERE to register.

