Boston Celtics (6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 202.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Cleveland Cavaliers following the Celtics’ 122-113 overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the NBA with 25.0 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 7.2.

The Celtics are 5-5 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.5 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum is scoring 23.8 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 102.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.9 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).

