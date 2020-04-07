Boston waiving parking tickets for healthcare workers during coronavirus emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will waive all parking tickets that are issued to healthcare workers during the coronavirus emergency, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday.

“We want to support our medical workers in every way,” Walsh said during a news conference outside City Hall.

To make more parking spaces accessible for medical workers, tickets issued in or near hospitals and care facilities will be waived on appeal, according to Walsh.

The city’s new policy is retroactive and the timeline for healthcare workers to appeal a ticket has been extended to six months.

Exemptions do not include public safety violations, such as blocking a hydrant, sidewalk or handicap ramp.

