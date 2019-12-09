‘Boston was so lucky to have you’: Outpouring of heartfelt messages after Pete Frates passes away

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many heartbroken state officials, city leaders, and star athletes took to social media Monday to express deeply felt messages following the passing of 34-year-old Pete Frates, a former college baseball player whose battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis helped inspire the ice bucket challenge.

Frates died peacefully as his loved ones looked on, his family announced in a statement.

“Today Heaven received our angel,” the statement read in part.

Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, helped raise more than $200 million for research through the Ice Bucket Challenge — a viral social media movement that involved people pouring ice water over their heads and making a commitment to donate to the cause.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure.

Thousands of people participated in the challenge, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

“Peter Frates was one of the most courageous and inspirational people I have ever met. He and his family changed the world for ALS patients and their families,” Baker said in a tweet. “Rest in peace, Pete. You earned it.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh added, “Pete, you changed our city and our country for the better and made a difference in the lives of countless people. You helped us remember that we’re all one family and we have to look out for one another. There’s no telling how much good you’ve set in motion. RIP, my friend.”

Frates, who played baseball at Boston College and had his No. 3 jersey retired, befriended former Red Sox star, David Ortiz.

“You changed the world, Pete. I’m so very proud to have called you my friend. Heart hurts a lot today but your name and legacy will live on forever,” Ortiz said in a tweet. “Rest easy my friend. We’ll continue to spread your word. Boston was so lucky to have you.”

The Boston Bruins said Frates’ “courage, determination, and fight” helped make the world a better place.

You changed the world Pete. Im so very proud to have called you my friend. Heart hurts a lot today but ur name and legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend – we’ll continue to spread your word. Boston was so lucky to have you 😔🙏🏿 #BostonStrong #alsicebucketchallenge #rip pic.twitter.com/LxHtExXWZN — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) December 9, 2019

Thinking of the Frates family today. Pete will always be remembered as the strong guy he was, bringing awareness for such an important cause. https://t.co/QOsxtTRulp — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) December 9, 2019

We are very sad to hear about the passing of our friend @PeteFrates3 today. A big loss for the Boston community and beyond, his mission will live on forever. ♥️ "Be passionate, be genuine, be hardworking, and don't ever be afraid to be great." -Pete Frates pic.twitter.com/ZjNNOPBtfk — TB12 (@TB12sports) December 9, 2019

Pete Frates was the definition of an inspiration. His courage, determination, and fight made Boston – and the world – proud. The impact he made on all of us will never be forgotten. The Bruins offer their sincere condolences to the Frates family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/2oFPGVJ4AZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 9, 2019

.@PeteFrates3 was one the most courageous and inspirational people I have ever met. He and his family changed the world for ALS patients & their families. Rest In Peace Pete. You earned it. #alschampion pic.twitter.com/i05Mi6JcD5 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) December 9, 2019

Pete, you changed our city & our country for the better and made a difference in the lives of countless people. You helped us remember that we're all one family & we have to look out for one another. There's no telling how much good you've set in motion. RIP, my friend. #GoEagles https://t.co/aPjfqWQDvm — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2019

Our hearts go out to Frates family and Boston community. @PeteFrates3 changed the trajectory of ALS forever and showed the world how to live with a fatal disease. His efforts to lead the Ice Bucket Challenge had a significant impact on the search for treatments and a cure for ALS — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) December 9, 2019

