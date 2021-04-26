Boston welcomes back K-8 students to full-time, in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Public Schools students in kindergarten through eighth grade returned to full-time, in-person learning Monday.

Most school districts in the state brought their K-8 students back to classrooms full-time earlier this month but the state granted Boston a waiver to delay full in-person learning.

This gave teachers and staff members more time to get vaccinated and more time to make sure the buildings were safely prepared.

“It’s a really important day for us to get back to school five days a week,” said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “Like any of us, it’s always better to be in person. You can’t take away the value there is for in-person learning.”

Cassellius said about 30,000 students, more than half of the student body, were eligible to return to class.

Parents and guardians still have the option to keep their students remote.

Sixth-grader Geovanna Rocha says she was excited to get back into the classroom.

“I love being back because I feel like online was very hard and I would have trouble concentrating online,” she said.

In Abington, students are adjusting to being back in the classroom following April vacation.

The district offered free, voluntary drive-up COVID-19 testing over the weekend.

“We got tested because we traveled and we want to be safe and we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said parent Lorena Rocha.

Assistant Superintendent Felicia Moschella reminded families that they can help keep the hallways safe by also being vigilant at home.

“Please don’t send your kids to school if they have any symptoms,” she said. “That’s probably the best way to keep kids in school across the state.”

