Boston welcomes back more students for in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston welcomed back more students to the classroom Monday as the state continues to vaccinate residents and school employees against the coronavirus.

Students in fourth through eighth grade returned to in-person learning through a hybrid model, with Group A going into school for two days a week beginning Monday and Group B set to go into school for two days a week starting Thursday.

Preschool through third grade students returned under the same hybrid model during the first week of March, while high school students are set to return to in-person learning at the end of the month.

This comes as the school district works to give teachers and staff members access to the COVID-19 vaccine through a clinic at the Boston Children and Families’ Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan.

BPS will operate the clinic on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The clinic will run for two weeks, then will be operational again after 21 days to provide second doses for an additional two weeks.

Middle school teacher Wilma Marrero-Crespo called the vaccination clinic a relief.

“I’ve been trying for almost a week before this and I had friends and my daughter trying to get me in because it was hard at first,” she said.

BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says the clinic for educators and other precautions that are already in place at schools across the city will make classrooms a safer environment for students.

“We think it is safe for our kids to come back to school,” she said. “We have research and science to support that and if families are ready to bring their child back, we’re ready to welcome them back to school.”

Families have the choice of continuing with all-remote learning.

