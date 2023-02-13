BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston was well represented in this year’s Super Bowl commercials, with ads for local favorites including Dunkin’ and Sam Adams bringing plenty of laughs to football fans in Massachusetts.

Medford got a shout-out in a Dunkin’ ad featuring Cambridge native Ben Affleck, who served up coffee orders for drive-thru customers for the company’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez were spotted at the Dunkin’ location last month for the commercial shoot. while shooting the commercial. The location was shut down for most of the day, but some lucky customers who pulled in earlier in the day were shocked to see Affleck handing over their food.

A Sam Adams commercial celebrated the launch of a fresh take on the Boston Lager with a tongue in cheek love letter to the Boston.

The commercial flipped stereotypes of Boston on their head, from a cheerful parking spot exchange to historic sports rivalries pushed aside.

The company filmed the ad at several locations in Boston. It featured nearly 90 crew members and 50 actors who are all local to the city, as well as a few familiar faces.

Cambridge native and comedian Lenny Clark shot a scene at Croke Park, a dive bar in South Boston, and Celtics great Kevin Garnett made an appearance at Commonwealth Books.

Of course, the 2023 Super Bowl commercial would not be complete without an appearance from “Your Cousin from Boston” Greg Hoyt.

Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski also starred in a live Super Bowl commercial for the online betting site FanDuel.

During the big game, Gronk attempted to make a field goal live on air. However, the ball drifted left and he missed.

“I am not one to make excuses, but if you were out here and felt this wind, you would know why I missed,” Gronk later said.

