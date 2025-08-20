BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is taking a defiant stance in response to an immigration ultimatum from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Attorney General ordered Wu to respond by Tuesday with specific steps Boston is taking to eliminate its sanctuary city policies.

Boston is one of more than two dozen cities the Trump administration is targeting for not cooperating with its immigration crackdown, threatening federal funding cuts and legal challenges.

Wu responded Tuesday at a rally on City Hall Plaza, giving Bondi her answer:

“Here is our response: Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration’s failures,” Wu said. “Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law. Boston will not back down from who we are and what we stand for.

The mayor said the city does cooperate with federal authorities on serious, criminal matters.

She said if the federal government tries to stop funding or to bring the National Guard in, the city will take the Trump administration to court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)