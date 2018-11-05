Boston woman accused of hitting police transport wagon while drunk behind the wheel

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Manchester police officers escaped injury Sunday when a drunken driver crashed into a transport wagon, officials said.

The officers were making a turn on Main Street from Granite Street when they were struck by Yesica Restrepo-Tobon, 35, of Boston, as she was exiting the Gulf Express, according to Manchester police. She was later determined to be under the influence, police said.

Restrepo-Tobon was released and issued a summons to appear in Ninth Circuit Court-Manchester on Nov. 27 on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

