BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman who is accused of setting a homeless person’s tent on fire Monday is facing arson charges.

Jacqueline Phillips, 47, will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Tuesday morning after investigators say she lit a tent on fire after pouring lighter fluid on it, according to Boston police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 115 S. Hampton St. for reports of the fire shortly after 1 p.m.

There was no word on any injuries.

No further details were released.

