BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston woman faced a judge Friday in connection with accusations that she stole approximately $500,000 through credit card fraud.

Ariel Foster, 19, was arraigned Friday morning a day after officials announced her arrest on Thursday.

Investigators said customers at a jewelry store in the Burlington Mall where Foster worked were charged extra for some items on three dates in February. The added cost was then allegedly refunded to Foster’s credit card, according to police.

Police identified eight such transactions, adding up to a total loss of $547,187. Authorities also determined Foster was at the store when the breaches occurred.

Police said bank records showed Foster, a student at Lasell University, made several expensive purchases in February including $35,000 for a new Tesla, almost $6,000 on airline tickets, more than $20,000 on a hotel in Maui and almost $5,000 at Louis Vuitton.

Foster was arrested without incident on Wednesday after Burlington and Boston police officers, along with Lasell University Police, executed search warrants on her residence and dormitory at Lasell.

Foster was charged with larceny over $1,200, according to the Burlington Police Department. She was released on bail prior to her arraignment

If convicted, Foster could face up to five years in state prison.

