BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing larceny charges after allegedly stealing toys from a toy drive in Brighton, officials said.

Officers investigating a reported larceny from a building arrested Ji Li, 44, after spotting her walking on Mass. Ave. toward Botolph Street in the South End, according to Boston police.

She was wanted on charges of larceny from a building and attempting to commit a crime.

She is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)