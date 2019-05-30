Boston woman arrested on gun charge in connection with shots fired incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing several weapons charges after police say she opened fire in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 16 Middleton St. about 1:44 p.m. arrested Bianca Blanchard, 30, of Dorchester, after an investigation suggested she fired the gunshots, according to Boston police.

A search warrant executed at her home, which was located near the crime scene, allegedly uncovered a 9 mm handgun, an extended magazine, and several rounds of ammunition.

Blanchard is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

