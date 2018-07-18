Boston woman briefly becomes millionaire

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman’s bank account jumped from $50 to more than $1.1 million Wednesday.

Ellen Fleming was alerted to a large deposit in her account from her bank’s branch manager. She checked her banking app, and sure enough, a million dollars was deposited into her account.

“The only thing I could think is that a relative died and left me a million dollars,” Fleming said.

But after looking into the surprise deposit, it turned out to be a mixup. The money was intended for an Ellen Fleming in Florida.

