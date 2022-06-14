BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman charged with animal cruelty from the death of her dog in February was released Monday and ordered not to own or work with animals after her arraignment last week.

On February 2, Natividad Pizzaro brought her dead six-year-old female pitbull to Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, where a veterinarian alerted the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The dog, Beauty, had significant muscle decline, an ulceration between her toes, and her coat was matted and covered with mud and feces.

A necropsy report found that the dog was less than half her estimated normal body weight and likely had poor access to food. The report also noted lesions on the dog’s paw pads, tail, and ear tip skin. Severe winter weather also impacted the body’s condition, the report found. Beauty displayed signs of frostbite.

“We have laws that protect people and laws that protect animals. Just as caring for children or elders comes with responsibilities, so does caring for pets,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “When people can’t, or won’t, meet the responsibilities of pet ownership we get heartbreaking outcomes like this.”

