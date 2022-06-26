NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Boston woman is being charged with driving under the influence after allegedly striking and killing a motorcyclist in New Hampshire Saturday.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Jennifer McCoy, 38, was operating a 2015 BMW when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. McCoy and her juvenile passenger were also taken to the hospital but did not sustain any injuries.

McCoy was charged with driving under the influence and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court.

