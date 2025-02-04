CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are still investigating after a man was found dead on a houseboat in Charlestown.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Nora Nelson, of Boston, was named a person of interest in the case.

Police say Nelson was arrested at the scene Sunday night when the man’s body was discovered.

She was taken into custody on three outstanding warrants from 2024, including assault and battery on a man over 65, who was described in court paperwork as an ex-boyfriend.

Homicide detectives were back on scene at the marina Tuesday afternoon with divers from the Boston Police Marine Unit.

Investigators are also taking a closer look at surveillance cameras on the dock.

Prosecutors wanted Nelson to be held on over a quarter of $1M cash bail, suggesting she is a flight risk.

However, Nelson’s attorney said that wasn’t necessary, saying Nelson previously worked as a naval contractor at Fort Meade in Baltimore, Maryland, creating technology for missiles.

Nelson’s attorney told the judge that Nelson is currently interning at Harvard.

