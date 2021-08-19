BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is on a mission to stop at every MBTA station in record time.

Maya Jonas-Silver has been riding the “T” since she was a young girl and spent Thursday evening scoping out her route on the rails.

“Four years ago two guys, for the first time ever, set the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ for the fastest time to get to every ‘T’ station,” she explained.

Come Friday, Jonas-Silver will try to beat that record.

The 29-year-old and her fiance are moving to New York City in a few weeks and she said her love for her home city, along with being a lifelong MBTA rider, motivated her to try the record-breaking ride before leaving.

“I grew up in Dorchester,” she said. “We would take the ‘T’ home from elementary school and then I went to Boston Latin and was on the Red Line to the Green Line almost every day.”

The time to beat is seven hours 29 minutes and 46 seconds and Jonas-Silver says she may have to negotiate a couple of obstacles on her way to making some of the trains.

“There’s this construction right here which definitely adds some time and then there’s also construction at the end of the E Line in Jamaica Plain,” she said.

Then there is a tricky transfer on the Orange Line to figure out.

With loved ones rooting her on, Jonas-Silver said she is ready for the ride of a lifetime.

She is due to start her journey at the Riverside Station at 5:18 in the morning. Two witnesses will have to be present and photo and video documentation will be needed to show her arrival and departure at each stop.

