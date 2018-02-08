Boston woman says her dog was electrocuted by stray voltage under street

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston woman is warning dog owners to be careful after she said her dog was electrocuted and killed by a stray voltage under the street.

Mary Beth Begley said she was walking her dog, Bob, on Southampton Street and as they got towards a light control box, something went horribly wrong.

“He was screaming, I was yelling at people to come help me and then all of a sudden he collapsed,” said Begley. She rushed Bob to the animal hospital but veterinarians were unable to save him.

Boston Public Works said this was a stray voltage issue caused by a corroded grounding lug.

“They said the salt that you use to de-ice can deteriorate or corrode the wiring and this is what happened even underneath the cement,” said Begley.

The problem has reportedly been going on for years. Two months ago, a man said his two dogs were electrocuted when they stepped on a manhole near the Adams Street Bridge. Back in 2005, 7News followed crews around as they tested for electrical trouble spots after two dogs were electrocuted and killed in Chinatown.

“Public Works works hard everyday to maintain the safety and well-being of our city’s infrastructure and services, and while we are saddened to hear of the loss caused by this tragic accident, we assure the public that this area has been made safe,” said Chris Coakley, a spokesperson for the Boston Public Works Department.

Begley said she wants to get the word out so other dog owners do not have to go through what she did.

“I would love more information to be out there about this, especially in these cold winter months,” said Begley. “That’s my new mission in life, to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)