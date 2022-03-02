A 35-year-old Boston woman was struck and killed while walking along Route 18 in Abington Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pick up truck and a pedestrian shortly after 7 p.m., according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Marissa Voller was transported to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

Investigators say she was in the left travel lane of Route 18 prior to being struck and visibility was low due to the misty weather.

The driver of the pick up remained at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is still underway. No further details were released.

