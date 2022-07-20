BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman took the stand Wednesday morning in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping her from a Boston bar in 2019.

The man, Victor Peña, is facing ten counts of aggravated rape and one count of kidnapping as he stands trial for what allegedly unfolded in 2019.

The 42-year-old was originally arrested after police said they found a woman who had not been seen in three days inside his Charlestown apartment.

During the woman’s testimony she told jurors what happened over several terrifying days as she was held against her will.

“I waited again until I heard snoring noises, I put on my boots. I made it out into the living room area and my bag and coat were a little farther into the living room so I tried to grab them, but I think at that point I heard him coming so I tried to throw them and pretend like I was going to the bathroom,” said the woman in her testimony.

Prosecutors alleged she was taken by him from outside of Hennessy’s Bar near Faneuil Hall, while the woman had been on a night out with her twin sister and friends. Peña allegedly took the woman to his home where he then terrorized her.

During opening statements, the prosecutor discussed what the woman remembered.

“Waking up naked on a bare mattress, no sheet in a small room that was not only messy, but filthy, naked,” said Ian Polumbaum of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. “Looked around for her clothes, as she started moving, a man’s arm came across her body and stopped her.”

Peña’s lawyer spoke at length about his client’s mental health and said any sexual activity between the two was consensual. He denied Peña held the woman against her will.

“There won’t be evidence of a gun, a knife, or any bat or weapon,” Defense Attorney Lorenzo Perez said.

The first witness called on Monday was the woman’s twin. She described her sister as tipsy, but still in control.

She told the jury she became concerned after getting separated from her sister, and later traced her phone to an unknown apartment using an app. The defense had no questions for the woman’s sibling.

Prosecutors showed a video that they said shows Peña and the woman walking through Downtown Boston together before he introduced himself to the woman. The video shows Peña with his arm around the woman going to the T station.

Marlon Rolden testified that he is an acquaintance of Peña’s and was with him that night. Rolden said that he noticed the woman appeared drunk and told Peña to leave her alone, but the two were kissing, and Peña ignored him.

Monday’s trial took place after disruptions filled the jury selection process, including one incident where Peña was removed from the courtroom for “continual verbal outbursts,” according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

In another situation, the accused appeared in court via Zoom call and appeared naked, making rude gestures. Potential jurors had to be led out of the courtroom and later dismissed by the judge before a new pool was brought in.

