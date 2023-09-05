LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston woman is set to be arraigned on criminal charges in connection with a violent crash caught on camera involving a stolen car in Lynn on Tuesday that left a local school teacher injured, officials said.

The crash at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Essex Street around 7:15 a.m. was recorded on surveillance camera and the video shows a speeding black SUV blow through the intersection and slam into the side of another vehicle before going off the road.

The crash came hours after a person told police a masked male stole his car at gunpoint around 8 p.m. Monday, police said.

In a statement, Lynn police said officers spotted the suspected stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday. After initially stopping, police said the vehicle fled, leading officers on what police described as a “brief pursuit” before the crash.

“Two parties fled the suspect vehicle on foot and were apprehended by responding officers,” police said.

Lynn Teacher Union President Sheila O’Neil said the injured woman was Amber Fournier, a teacher on her way into work for a professional development day.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends and our colleagues are all thinking and prayer for her quick recovery,” O’Neil said.

Police said the two people taken into custody were a juvenile male from Haverhill and 22-year-old Leanna Rockwood, of Boston.

Rockwood is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lynn District Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and possession of a class B drug.

The juvenile was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, leaving the scene of personal injury, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also taken to a hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)