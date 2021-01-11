Boston woman wears same black dress for 100 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman has worn the same black dress every day for 100 days.

Sarah Robbins-Cole said she started wearing the dress, which she augmented with sweaters and other accessories, as part of a challenge from a dress company.

She said the experience highlighted the waste in the fashion industry and said she was trying not to buy any new clothes in 2021.

