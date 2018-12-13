Boston woman who stabbed another woman to death with kitchen knife convicted of manslaughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman who stabbed another woman to death with a kitchen knife during an argument at a home in Dorchester in 2016 was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Thursday, Suffolk County District Attorney John Pappas announced.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted Elba Morales, 49, in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Sasha Morris inside her boyfriend’s home on Fayston Street on Dec. 19, 2016.

Evidence introduced during testimony shows that both women became involved in a verbal altercation that quickly escalated to a physical confrontation, according to Pappas.

A witness intervened in the fight and separated the two women, at which point Morales retrieved a kitchen knife and fatally stabbed Morris twice in the torso, prosecutors said.

Morales fled the building but was arrested outside by Boston police officers responding to a 911 call. Two months later, she was indicted for second-degree murder.

Morales faces sentencing next week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)