Boston woman’s interview with 7NEWS goes viral after she went to Fenway Park with her ‘Dunkies’ to vote

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman’s trip to Fenway Park to cast her ballot during early voting over the weekend quickly went viral following her interview with 7NEWS.

Laura Eastaugh showed up to the famous ballpark wearing a Patriots jersey and a Boston sports-themed face mask while holding an iced coffee from Dunkin’.

7NEWS approached her to talk about why she decided to stop by Fenway Park to vote and her answer gained national attention.

“I wanted to vote at Fenway because we’ve all been cooped up inside for a little bit. I got my Dunkies. I’m ready to vote for Joe Biden, but I wish I was voting for Bernie Sanders, but it’s a team sport,” Eastaugh said with a thick Boston accent.

A screen recording of the interview gained more than 1.5 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

It has since inspired a new Sully’s Brand T-shirt that features an Eastaugh-approved checklist that reads, “Dunkies, Fenway, Vote. (It’s a team sport.)”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)