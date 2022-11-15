BOSTON (WHDH) - A local women’s shelter hosted its annual fundraising luncheon in Boston Tuesday.

Rosie’s Place said the money from the luncheon will be used to pay for essential services like food, laundry and shelter for poor and homeless women.

7NEWS’ Amaka Ubaka attended the event to share stories of the impact Rosie’s place has had on the community.

Florence Potter said she started at Rosie’s Place in April 2010, and she has stayed to give back since.

“I’m still there today,” she said. “Giving back what was so freely given to me, one day at a time, being a facilitator for the AA meetings for women at Rosie’s Place.”

Rosie’s Place has been helping women in Boston since 1974, and said they do not accept support from the city, state or federal governments. Though the luncheon is over, people looking to support the shelter can do so in different ways, listed on their website.

