Boston, Worcester break high temp records

(WHDH) — The Bay State’s two largest cities broke a record Thursday as temperatures soared over 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service reported that Boston hit a high of 74 degrees, eclipsing the previous record high of 67 that was set back in 1990.

Worcester also shattered the previous record high of 66 degrees set in 1977 when it hit 70.

Several other towns broke their records as well, including Norwood, Bedford, Nashua, Plymouth and Fitchburg.

The last time Mass. residents say temps in the 70s was last November.

