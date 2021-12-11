BOSTON (AP) — Boston, Worcester and several other communities are holding gun buyback programs this weekend in an effort to get guns off the streets and reduce violent crime.

In Boston, people who bring a gun to any one of six locations around the city will get a $100 gift card on Saturday, police said.

The process is anonymous and no questions are asked. The drop-off locations are St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester; Maverick Landing Community Center in East Boston; Sacred Heart Church in Roslindale; McCormack Housing Development in South Boston; Salvation Army in the South End; and St. Mary of the Angels Church in Roxbury.

Worcester and several other central Massachusetts police departments will give out grocery gift cards worth $25 for rifles, $50 for handguns and $75 for automatic or semi-automatic guns on Saturday.

Firearms must be unloaded and wrapped in a plastic or paper bag. No gun registrations are required and police will not ask for names.

Police in Auburn, Barre, Dudley, Fitchburg, Leominster, Northborough, Northbridge, and Spencer are also participating.

