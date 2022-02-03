BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s two largest school districts announced they would be closing their doors on Thursday ahead of Friday’s wintery mix.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Northern Berkshire County is under the same warning from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.

The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory for most of Friday.

Rain showers are expected to become more widespread Thursday evening before making a change over to sleet and freezing rain throughout Friday morning.

‼️WEATHER UPDATE: Due to the forecast of freezing rain & sleet tomorrow, all @BostonSchools buildings will be closed on Friday, February 4 to keep everyone safe. More: https://t.co/egrMFL4Itv.‼️ pic.twitter.com/7kQcDD43pI — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) February 3, 2022

The WPS will be CLOSED on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2016. All before/after school programs canceled. The Administration Building will be open. — Worcester Schools (@WorcPublic) February 5, 2016

