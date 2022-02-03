BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s two largest school districts announced they would be closing their doors on Thursday ahead of Friday’s wintery mix.
A winter storm warning has been issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Northern Berkshire County is under the same warning from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.
The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory for most of Friday.
Rain showers are expected to become more widespread Thursday evening before making a change over to sleet and freezing rain throughout Friday morning.
