BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s two largest school districts announced they would be closing their doors on Thursday ahead of Friday’s wintery mix.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Northern Berkshire County is under the same warning from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.

RELATEDFull list of storm closings and delays

The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory for most of Friday.

Rain showers are expected to become more widespread Thursday evening before making a change over to sleet and freezing rain throughout Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox