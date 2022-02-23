BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures climbed to record levels in Boston and Worcester on Wednesday just days ahead of a snowstorm that could dump up to a foot of snow on some communities.

Boston set a new single-day high for Feb. 23 after the temperature in the city hit 69 degrees, topping the previous high of 68 degrees.

The temperature in Worcester reached 65 degrees, breaking the previous record of 64 degrees.

Other New England cities, including Hartford and Providence, also set high temperature records for the day.

Temperatures will plummet into the 20s overnight and linger in the 30s on Thursday before snow moves into the region early Friday morning.

The winter storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow.

Nice!

Boston's high up to 69°, good enough for the record, not just tied. https://t.co/xdzRZgoFcj — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 23, 2022

The 7Weather team is continuing to track this storm system. Visit the 7Weather page for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)