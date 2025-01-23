BOSTON (WHDH) - In Massachusetts, some local school districts are promising protection against one of President Trump’s recent executive orders.

School officials 7News spoke with said they have yet to see federal agents raiding and arresting migrants in classrooms and other sensitive areas, but they want to be prepared if it does.

Federal immigration agencies are permitted to make arrests at schools, churches, and hospitals, now that the Trump administration is reversing a policy, in place since 2011, that designated these areas as “sensitive locations” and prevented agents from arresting migrants there.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security wrote: “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest”.

“I know that it is definitely something that is being talked about widely within our district,” said Boston Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper. “As educators, we’ll continue to welcome all children inclusive of immigration status, race, ethnicity, gender, religion, country of origin, or language.”

Worcester Public Schools has also told families it has protections in place for any possible interactions with immigration agents.

The district told 7News the guidance includes: “If a school bus driver observes ICE agents at a bus stop, they are to contact their supervisor and not release children until they receive further instructions from the district”.

Principals and front office staff are advised to do the same.

Federal officials may also now target local and state officials that get in the way of immigration enforcement.

Governor Maura Healey said her office will let the federal process unfold.

“When it comes to actual civil immigration enforcement, that is something, by law, is delegated to the authority of federal law enforcement and federal immigration,” Healey said. “I don’t stand in the way of that.”

Superintendents said there is still a lot unknown with this policy change both in the immediate and in the future.

