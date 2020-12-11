Boston working with state, hospital leaders on coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin Walsh says the city is working with state and hospital leaders on a distribution plan for a coronavirus vaccine once it gets emergency approval in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after a government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of it Thursday.

“News about the vaccine has certainly been a beacon of hope in what a lot of people perceive as a very dark year,” Walsh said during a press conference Thursday.

He added that there is no need at this time to rollback the city’s reopening but that his office is keeping their options open.

“I’ve been very conservative on this,” Walsh said. “I’ve been taking very aggressive steps from the very beginning of this. If we feel we need to shut it down, we will shut it down.”

The state has also said it has no plans on reopening a field hospital in South Boston at this point, but that it could change if hospitals get too busy.

Boston Department of Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said so far, that is not the case.

“Across Boston hospitals right now, we have about 300 COVID-positive patients,” he explained. “In April, when we had the field hospital, we had about 1,600.”

Despite recent protests, Walsh said he does not plan to send elementary school kids back to class right now.

He added that some teachers are worried about their own health with the pandemic getting worse.

About 1,700 students will be returning to the classroom Monday if their parents have opted into a hybrid model. These students include those with learning disabilities and children learning English as a second language who had limited or interrupted formal education.

“For many students, school is the only safety,” Walsh said. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to bring students back as soon as we can do so.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)