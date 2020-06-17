Boston YMCA to offer scaled back summer camps for kids

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Greater Boston YMCA is planning to give kids a safe summer this year.

The “Y” is scaling back to 15 day camps this summer instead of its usual 25.

The camps will focus more on skill development activities rather than sports.

CEO James Morton said kids deserve a good summer during the pandemic.

“To make sure that kids are having as much fun and enrichment and a good positive experience during the summer. Children desperately need it right now, families need for their children to have a really good summer experience,” he said.

the “Y” plans to hire 300 local teens to distribute food to those in need to teach them community engagement skills.

