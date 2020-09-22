Boston YMCAs hosting 1,000 students learning remotely

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 20 YMCA locations in Boston are opening up their spaces for 1,000 students to learn remotely as the city’s school year begins.

The YMCA set up makeshift classrooms where students can log in to their classes, and Y workers are available to support students in person. YMCA of Greater Boston Association Director Bexi Perez said the organization wanted to give children with working parents a safe space to learn.

“It’s extremely important, we know working families are going back to work and they do need support from the community to support their children during this new model of learning,” Perez said. “At the end of the day, when we leave we feel very good that we’re able to support every child who comes through the doors in any way we can.”

Students are given temperature screens before being allowed in the buildings.

